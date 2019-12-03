Select Sands America Announces Transload Operations in George West, Texas Serving the Eagle Ford Basin

Vancouver, BC, Canada - TheNewswire - December 3, 2019 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC:SLSDF) is pleased to announce that the Company will start transload operations in George West, TX in Live Oak County in January of 2020. As a supplier of high quality Northern White Sands, the proximity of its mine in Arkansas gives the Company a distance advantage when compared to sources in the upper mid-west. Select Sands will be supplying its 100 mesh, 40/70 and 30/50 products from this location. With excess capacity, the facility may be used to transload for other proppant suppliers to the area.

CEO, Zig Vitols remarked, "Establishing a transload facility in the Eagle Ford is an important step to be an effective and competitive supplier to this critical basin."

The George West transload operations has a capacity for 180 rail cars and is equipped with two offload/loading stations with dedicated silos for a high throughput capacity.

With this transload, Select Sands is fully equipped to provide operators and pressure pumpers with transload capabilities to ensure an effective flow of product in their supply chain close to their well, ultimately providing last mile cost savings.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana than Wisconsin sources. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

