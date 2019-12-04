Rumble Resources Ltd: Drilling Commenced Targeting High-Grade Cobalt

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that aircore drilling has commenced at the Munarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project ("Munarra Gully").The drill program is expected to take 2 weeks with assays to follow.Co Prospect - Aircore Drilling Commenced - Image 2*At the Co Prospect, cobalt with elevated platinum is associated with a deeply weathered and lateritised ultramafic intrusive (medium grain pyroxenite).Recent reconnaissance air core drilling by Rumble (refer ASX announcement 11 July 2019) has highlighted significant shallow lateral cobalt (Co-Pt) mineralisation is associated with a strongly lateritised pyroxenite intrusive under 5m of cover - indicating high potential for high-grade laterite cobalt deposits under shallow cover.Intercepts included:- LBAC275 - 3m @ 0.37% Co, 75 ppb Pt from 14m- LBAC185 - 2m @ 0.48% Co, 220 ppb Pt from 18m- LBAC172 - 2m @ 0.20% Co, 203 ppb Pt from 11m- LBAC261 - 1m @ 0.55% Co, 382 ppb Pt from 13mAirborne magnetics and surface geochemistry completed by Rumble has outlined up to 10km strike of prospective ultramafic rocks that may host further cobalt mineralisation.Air core drilling has commenced with the aim to test continuity of cobalt mineralisation over approximately 4km. The drilling will extend out from the known laterite cobalt mineralisation (Co Prospect).About Munarra Gully Project - See Image 3*The Munarra Gully project is located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields. Rumble is earning 80% in M51/122 and E51/1677 and owns 100% of ELA51/1919 and ELA51/1927.Ongoing interpretation and evaluation has identified a regional structural zone as the main control for significant copper, gold and cobalt mineralisation within the Munarra Gully Project.- The mineralised structure is interpreted to extend over 34 km- Three significant prospects associated with the structure are the Munarra North Cu-Au, White Rose Cu-Au and Co Prospects- Rumble is targeting large mafic hosted copper gold deposits and shallow high-grade lateritic deposits.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U9W9RL1P





