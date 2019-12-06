San Marco Revises Flow Through Share Private Placement

Vancouver, December 6, 2019 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) announces that it has revised its non-brokered flow through private placement announced October 9, 2019. The private placement now consists of 266,667 shares at a price of $0.15 each. The shares will qualify as "flow-through" shares under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

