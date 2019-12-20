Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, December 20, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Mrs. Vanessa Dennett, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 19 December 2019.



On 19 December 2019, Mrs. Dennett acquired 4,800 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of approximately 193.50p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mrs. Dennett is 4,800 Shares, representing 0.01%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Vanessa Dennett 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 193.4799p 4,800 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 4,800 193.4799p e. Date of the transaction 19 December 2019 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

