Eagle Graphite Reaches Tentative Agreement with Customer

TORONTO, December 30, 2019 - Eagle Graphite Inc. (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", "We", or the "Company") and its customer, a long-established leader in the North American refractory industry (the "Purchaser"), have tentatively agreed to amend their supply contract (the "Agreement").

Subject to formal agreement, the parties intend to extend the deadline for Eagle to deliver between 2,000 and 2,350 tonnes of flake graphite to the Purchaser, or alternatively to repay the outstanding amount related to prepayments made by the Purchaser, from the previous deadline of December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020.

The Agreement continues to be secured by the assets of Eagle Graphite Corporation ("EGC"), Eagle's 100%-owned operating subsidiary through which the Black Crystal graphite quarry is held, and includes a number of provisions that are customary to secured agreements, including ensuring the Purchaser's priority as first creditor of EGC.

Eagle may elect to fulfill its obligations under the Agreement by bringing the Black Crystal graphite project into production. Currently, a decision to enter into production would not be based on a feasibility study of minerals reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. We therefore caution readers that production may not be economically feasible and historically these projects have a much higher risk of economic or technical failure.

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only permitted and constructed graphite quarry in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

