American Manganese to Attend Fully Charged LIVE from February 1-2, 2020 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

Company CTO, Zarko Meseldzija, to take part in panel discussion - "Can batteries be ethical, recyclable, and sustainable?" hosted by Chelsea Sexton

SURREY, January 23, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is proud to announce its attendance at Fully Charged LIVE from February 1-2, 2020 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fully Charged LIVE is bringing together over 50 Electrified Vehicles on-site and over 50 exhibitors of Clean Energy and Electric Vehicle related technologies. The event will be attended by Larry Reaugh and Zarko Meseldzija at booth number 304.

Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese, will be discussing American Manganese's patented battery recycling technology during the panel discussion, "Can batteries be ethical, recyclable, and sustainable?" hosted by Chelsea Sexton. The panel discussion will also include Hans-Eric Melin from Circular Energy Storage, Vivas Kumar from Benchmark Minerals, Marc Kohler from Lithium Werks, and Christina Lalli from Nouveau Monde Graphite.

American Manganese invites Clean Energy and Electric Vehicle enthusiasts to take part in the electrifying event and use code AM15 to receive a discount off ticket prices. For more information about Fully Charged LIVE and other panel discussions, please click the following link (Click Here).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with

minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com



www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

