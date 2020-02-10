Rumble Resources Ltd: Large Scale Copper-Gold System Defined at Munarra Gully

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce the results from the current round of reconnaissance air core drilling and the ongoing data review at the Munarra Gully Project located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia and comprising an area of 205km2.Managing Director Shane Sikora said "Rumble's technical team developed a previously unrecognised exploration model for the region that identified the potential for significant mafic hosted Cu-Au deposits based on Rumbles exploration results at the White Rose Prospect (example 22m @ 1.00% Cu from 29m coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 33m). The White Rose Prospect mineralisation zone is up to 50m wide over a strike of 350m (faults have terminated strike continuity). Of importance, even with the significant sulphide intercept outlined above, the mineralised primary sulphide zone was not conductive when using ground and downhole TEM."Using the newly developed regional exploration model, Rumble commenced regional exploration targeting for copper - gold bearing mafic sills that could potentially host a large-scale Cu-Au deposit(s). Detailed Open File review of historic exploration results has highlighted that the Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect, which lies some 6km north of White Rose, is on the main regional structure associated with Cu-Au-Co mineralisation within the Munarra Gully Project. The historic exploration at the Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect has shown previous explorers were focused on gold mineralisation rather than the copper potential, with limited copper assaying completed."Of note, the Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect has the same style of mineralisation as the White Rose Prospect with true widths of over 50 metres (disseminated Cu with Au sulphide mineralisation), however, unlike the White Rose, which is constrained to a strike length of 350m, the large scale tonnage potential for multiple mafic hosted Cu-Au deposits at the Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect is compelling with over 7km's of Cu-Au strike identified and completely open."The Amaryllis Prospect has six (6) historic diamond core drill holes that were designed to test for gold mineralisation and were only partially assayed for copper, however intersected significant widths of Cu-Au mineralisation including 74m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 139m to EOH which included a higher-grade 5m @ 1.71% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au and 21.2 g/t Ag from 139m in mineralised primary sulphides (primary zone)."Historic down-hole geophysical surveys were completed on four (4) of the diamond core drill holes in response to the level of sulphide intercepted, however, like the White Rose Prospect, the primary mineralised sulphides are not conductive. Instead the results from the down hole survey indicate a flat lying conductor over 1km in strike (and open) at a depth of approximately 80m located above the significant widths of primary Cu-Au mineralisation. Rumble has inferred the conductor may represent the secondary sulphide zone associated with supergene enrichment (supergene zone) above the mineralised primary sulphide zone outlined above."Of importance, typically the supergene zone is much higher grade than the underlying primary zone, and the historic diamond core drilling only intercepted the primary sulphide mineralisation while the potential higher-grade supergene zone remains to be drill tested. Rumble is now fast tracking the approvals to drill test the exciting supergene zone over the coming weeks".To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6CKCE0J7





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director