Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, February 13, 2020 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 6,550,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. The Klaza project host a resource estimate which includes indicated resources of 4.5 Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14,071,000 oz silver at grades of 4.8 g/t gold and 98 g/t silver, and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13,901,000 oz silver at grades of 2.8 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver (see Klaza Property Technical Report dated August 2, 2018). For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

