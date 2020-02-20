Durango Forms Technical Advisory Committee with Dale Ginn as Chair

Vancouver, February 20, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (FSA:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that it has formed a technical advisory committee (the "Technical Committee") to expedite the exploration of its Windfall Lake properties.

The recently formed Technical Committee has appointed Mr. Dale Ginn, to act as Chair due to his proven ability and history of making discoveries in the Windfall Lake Gold District of Quebec. Mr. Ginn joins the team with over 30 years of exploration experience and base metal discoveries, including the Gladiator, Hinge, 007, 777, Trout Lake and Tartan lake deposits. Mr. Ginn specializes in complex structurally controlled deposits and is an experienced mining executive. Mr. Ginn was awarded the Quebec Discovery of the Year Golden Hammer award in 2018 for the Gladiator deposit in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp.

The additional members of the Technical Committee are Durango directors, Melanie MacKay, P. Geo. and Joanne Freeze, P. Geo.

Mr. Dale Ginn states, "Based on the exploration data to date, Durango appears to share similar geology to other deposits in the area. The gold-bearing Barry fault crosses through the Gladiator deposit and continues southwesterly to bisect Durango's Trove Property which is important as the gold deposits in the area to date are structurally controlled. It is exciting to work in the area once again and I look forward to advising Durango in exploring its Trove property which is positioned for discovery."

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are thrilled to have Dale Ginn lead as the Chair of our Technical Committee to advance our projects at Windfall Lake. Mr. Ginn is a highly experienced geologist with a proven track record of discoveries and also possesses many years of experience at the nearby Gladiator deposit situated 4 km from Durango's Windfall Lake land holdings."

Additional information on the Windfall Lake properties and Durango's 2020 exploration program will be released as it becomes available.

The Company would also like to announce the issuance of 1,600,000 options to directors, officers and consultants exercisable at $0.10 for a period of five years. Further to the news of November 30, 2019, Durango closed a non-brokered private placement of 625,000 Units for gross proceeds of $50,000. Proceeds were raised as BC Flow Through Units at a price of $0.08 per unit and each unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.125 for a period of two years, expiring November 27, 2021. As per TSX Venture policy, the issued units are subject to a hold period of four months expiring March 28, 2020.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

