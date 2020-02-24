Menü Artikel
Blind Creek Resources Ltd Attends PDAC

18:02 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - - Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BCK) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4. 2020.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. at PDAC

Investors Exchange Booth 3234

Exhibit Halls F & G

Registration Hours:

South Building, Level 800

Fri, March 1

7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat, March 2

7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sun, March 3

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

BMon, March 4

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tue, March 5

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wed, March 6

7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Exhibit Hours

South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300

Sun, March 1

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mon, March 2

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tue, March 3

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wed, March 4

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

About Blind Creek Resources Ltd

Blind Creek is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Zn-Pb-Ag deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Zn-Pb-Ag deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2 M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blind Creek); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drill holes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CONTACT INFORMATION

Blind Creek Resources Ltd.

Corporate Inquiries:

"Glen C MacDonald"

Dale Dobson: : (604) 682-2928

Glen C. MacDonald

Director

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


