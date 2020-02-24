Blind Creek Resources Ltd Attends PDAC

Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - - Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BCK) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4. 2020.

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

About Blind Creek Resources Ltd

Blind Creek is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Zn-Pb-Ag deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Zn-Pb-Ag deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2 M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blind Creek); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drill holes.

