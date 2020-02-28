American Manganese Inc. Continues Additional Recycling Tests on Lithium-ion Battery Material from Tier-One Company

RecycLiCoTM Patented Process to Produce Recycled Sulfate Products from Battery Manufacturing Waste

SURREY, February 28, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued cooperation with a tier-one lithium-ion battery manufacturing company, regarding additional recycling tests on their battery manufacturing waste product, to produce recycled sulfate products.

American Manganese previously reported test results on initial tier-one testing in late 2019, with the successful recovery of high purity (99.98% and 99.977%) nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the NCA cathode scrap material. Subsequently, American Manganese will be reporting on recycled sulfate products suited for the tier-one company's manufacturing process.

The laboratory studies are conducted by the Company's independent contractor, Kemetco Research, to analyze the optimum recycling conditions and produce a recycled product for the tier-one manufacturer's evaluation.

"Recycling battery manufacturing waste is an immediate opportunity for battery manufacturers to take control of their supply chain amid battery-supply bottlenecks," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our patented RecycLiCo process is designed to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

