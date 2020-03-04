Rusoro Announces Share Purchases by CEO

Trrading symbol (TSX-V): RML

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2020 - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rusoro") announces that it has been advised that Andre Agapov, President and CEO of the Company, has acquired shares of Rusoro in the public market. Following the acquisition of 1,929,000 common shares of Rusoro, Mr. Agapov holds an aggregate of 87,066,167 common shares representing 15.98% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Mr. Agapov would hold 102,266,167 common shares, which represents 18.26% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of his 15,200,000 stock options. Mr. Agapov acquired these securities for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. An early warning report will be filed by Mr. Agapov in accordance with applicable securities laws.

