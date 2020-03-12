Quebec Precious Metals Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol CJCFF

MONTREAL, March 12, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB Venture under symbol "CJCFF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CJC".

"Trading on the OTCQB Venture aims to introduce the Company to a broad audience in the United States. Trading on the OTCQB Venture is expected to increase liquidity by providing American investors with an easily accessible trading platform", stated Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

