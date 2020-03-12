Newlox Joins Artisanal Mining Group Creating a Second Clean Technology Gold Production Facility

Vancouver - 12 March 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (CNSX:LUX.CN) | (Frankfurt:NGO) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent with a local artisanal gold mining group, whereby the Company will design, construct and deploy a mercury-free milling facility to provide social, environmental, and economic benefits to all stakeholders in the region.

Newlox has acquired the rights to build a wholly owned mineral processing plant (the "Mill"), which will benefit greatly from its location on an artisanal gold mining group's fully permitted mineral concession. The permitted status of this concession will allow the rapid installation and commissioning of the new Mill.

Newlox has a strong relationship with the artisanal mining community from working together on the Company's first project, the Artisanal Tailings Remediation and Gold Recovery Facility, operating since June of 2019 and regularly producing gold. Artisanal mining in the area provides a steady supply of tailings feedstock to Newlox's first processing plant and the miners are keen to expand the relationship to raw ore processing.

This proposed venture will supplement the Company's tailings reprocessing and remediation business with a system for efficient, mercury-free raw ore processing, which will replace the current inefficient and laborious process.

Ryan Jackson, President of Newlox, states: "Our team is excited to join in this venture, the first of several agreements to eliminate the use of mercury by local artisanal miners. The transition to modern processing technologies will provide economic, environmental, and social benefits to all stakeholders, especially the artisanal miners themselves."

About the artisanal mining community

The local artisanal mining sector supports over 700 families and is the lifeblood of the region's history, culture, and economy. Currently, the artisanal miners only have access to mercury-based mineral processing methods, which are inefficient and result in environmental pollution and are a significant risk to human health.

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is an environmental remediation company recovering contaminants and residual precious metals from historical waste left behind over more than a century of inefficient artisanal and small-scale mining in politically and socially stable jurisdictions in Latin America.

The Newlox environmentally and socially responsible business model has been deployed after extensive experience in the region and with the help of the Company's technical advisors at the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia ("UBC") which, provides the Company with unique advantages, such as not having to undertake exploration work or mining, resulting in dramatically reduced overall costs.

Newlox also benefits from the high grades characteristic of artisanal mine tailings due to the inefficient processing techniques used by the original miners.

With the guidance of its advisors at UBC, the Company has also identified essential remediation technologies designed to recover deleterious materials present due to historical artisanal mining practices and is deploying these systems in the field as part of the commissioning process.

Newlox has signed agreements with local artisanal mining cooperatives to provide both a steady supply of historical tailings and a newly created feedstock for its first fully operational processing plant in Central America.

With hundreds of years of mining history in Latin America and inefficient artisanal processing continuing to this day, the Company has identified and secured a compelling opportunity to grow its business model. Newlox is positioned in a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to recover not only precious metals but also affect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

