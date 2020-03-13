Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Tony Brisson as Senior Exploration Manager

MONTREAL, March 13, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Brisson as full-time senior exploration manager, effective immediately.

Mr. Brisson has 25 years of experience in gold and base metals exploration, including senior positions with gold exploration companies in Quebec. From 2012 to 2015, he was the exploration manager at the Éléonore gold mine. His responsibilities included the management of extensive drilling campaigns. He is also a director of Opus One Resources Inc. and Radisson Mining Inc. In 2009, he received the Prospector of the Year award from the Quebec Mining Exploration Association. He is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Professional Geoscientists Ontario. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology (B. Sc.) from the Université du Québec, Chicoutimi.

"We are very pleased to strengthen our technical team with the nomination of Tony Brisson. His deep expertise in gold exploration, including the James Bay Eeyou Istchee territory in Quebec. He will contribute significantly to our exploration success." stated Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

The Company has granted to Mr. Brisson stock options (the "Options") exercisable into an aggregate of 200,000 shares of QPM. The Options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share exercisable within a five-year period.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a new gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580501/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Appoints-Tony-Brisson-as-Senior-Exploration-Manager