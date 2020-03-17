San Marco Begins Drilling at Buck Property, Central BC

Vancouver, March 17, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% optioned gold/silver/zinc Buck property in north central B.C.

Highlights of the fully-funded Phase I drill program include:

Up to 2,000 metres of HQ diamond drilling

Investigate potential depth extensions of known mineralized zones

Step-out drilling in areas of potential new discoveries

Confirm bulk tonnage potential as well as zones of high grade mineralization

Since very little drill core from historical drilling is available for review, this initial drill program will provide fresh drill core for detailed logging and support of what appears to be a large, highly altered gold/silver/zinc breccia system.

San Marco's Vice President of Technical Services, Sharyn Alexander, commented "We are very excited to begin drilling at our Buck property. We have a strong technical team with years of combined experience, and we are eager to test some very interesting targets outlined during our data compilation and review. Data to date indicates the Buck property hosts large areas of surface and near surface mineralization and it is anticipated that the current drilling will confirm this and give indications of depth potential."

The Buck property is thought to be structurally complex, such that the Company has retained Chris Gallagher of Rogue Geoscience, who specializes in 3D geologic and structural modeling, oriented core procedures and integration of field portable analyzers. The drill program is being conducted under the supervision of Coast Mountain Geological Ltd, mineral exploration consultants, of Vancouver B.C. Local operator J.T. Thomas of Smithers, B.C., is carrying out the drilling.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

For further information, contact:

Robert Willis, P. Eng.

Executive Director

Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services

info@sanmarcocorp.com

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure



This news release has been approved by San Marco's Executive Director, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying such technical information by reviewing the data and reports from previous exploration of the property which he believes to be accurate and were provided to San Marco by the optionors.



Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of San Marco Resources Inc. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. San Marco's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

