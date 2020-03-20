Southern Arc Announces Resignation of Board Member and Management Change

Vancouver, March 20, 2020 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Khalid Al Obaidli as a director of the Company.

Khalid Al Obaidli has been a director of Southern Arc since November 2013. Mr. Al Obaidli is the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Mining Company, a long standing shareholder of Southern Arc, and is resigning from Southern Arc to focus on other activities in Qatar. The Company would like to thank Mr. Al Obaidli for his time and contributions to Southern Arc.

Michael Andrews has relinquished his responsibilities as President and Chief Operating Officer in order to focus on his other business activities. Those responsibilities have been assumed by the Company's Chairman, John Proust. The Company would like to thank Dr. Andrews for his role as an officer and looks forward to his continuing contributions as a director of Southern Arc.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

