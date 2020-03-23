Vizsla outlines COVID-19 response

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") reports that, in light of increasing global responses to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the Company has executed an internal plan to ensure employee and stakeholder health and safety as well as minimized disruption to exploration operations.

At the Panuco project (the "Project"), the Company is proceeding with exploration with a heightened level of awareness for virus-related issues as well as a response plan for quarantine and hygiene. The drill program is continuing to methodically work through the twenty identified targets. Drilling is currently underway on the Honduras Vein. The Company intends to continue drilling at the Project for only as long as it remains safe to do so. As such, the situation is being monitored closely by management and may change for the safety of the team.

Vizsla has initiated a community program to assist the local communities surrounding the Project with awareness and response to the COVID-19 virus.

Corporately, Vizsla's team has implemented a work from home policy and travel freeze initiative to minimize exposure to the virus. Vizsla is using VRIFY Technology to safely market the Company and the Panuco district to shareholders and potential investors. Link to VRIFY: www.vrify.com

The Company remains fully funded for its initial work program.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

