Buffalo Coal: Permission Granted to Recommence Mining Activities at 30% of Operating Capacity

Toronto, April 9, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company").

Buffalo Coal is a South African based company, with its head office based in Centurion, Gauteng, and its mining operations based in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

Further to Buffalo Coal's announcement titled "21-day national lockdown to be implemented in the Republic of South Africa ("South Africa")", published on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Company hereby informs all stakeholders that Buffalo Coal has been granted permission by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to recommence mining activities at 30% of operating capacity.

Buffalo Coal intends to recommence mining activities on a limited scale on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, following the Easter long-weekend. The Company and its operations will continue to effectively manage and proactively respond to COVID-19 within the framework of the Company's policies, and local and national health authority requirements and recommendations in order to minimise the risk of infection to our employees.

Further updates regarding changes to the COVID-19 restrictions currently promulgated in South Africa will be communicated to the Company's various stakeholders as new information becomes available. Buffalo Coal continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and is proactively engaging its financiers, major suppliers and other stakeholders in this regard.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

