Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, April 15, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2020 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

The 2020 AGM will be held at 2:00pm on 27 May 2020 at the Company's registered office, 1 Savile Row (entrance via 7 Vigo Street), London W1S 3JR. In order to comply with the UK government's "Stay at Home" measures, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and should therefore vote by proxy.

The Board understands that beyond voting on the formal business of the meeting, the AGM also serves as a forum for shareholders to raise questions and comments to the Board. Therefore, following the AGM, the Board will hold a webcast meeting at 3:00pm on 27 May 2020 for registered shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. This will include a short presentation from Patrick Meier, Chairman and Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer. Following the presentation, all members of the Board will be available to respond to questions from shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. Shareholders are invited to also submit any questions by email to company.secretary@anglopacificgroup.com by 5.00pm (UK time) on 25 May 2020.

AGM Webcast

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Company Name Anglo Pacific Event Title 2020 AGM Presentation Webcast Time Zone Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London Start Time/Date 15:00pm Wednesday, 27 May 2020 Duration 60 minutes Webcast Link https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5e95e10b31da814c9fc69336

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 24 April 2020. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

