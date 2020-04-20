O3 Mining Agrees to Sell Its Fancamp and Embry Properties to Blue Thunder Mining

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Blue Thunder Mining Inc. ("Blue Thunder") to sell its Fancamp and Embry properties located in the Chibougamau mining district of Quebec to Blue Thunder in exchange for (i) 4,514,436 common shares of Blue Thunder, and (ii) a 2% net smelter returns royalty over the Fancamp and Embry properties (subject to a 1% buy-back in favour of Blue Thunder for CDN $750,000). The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to permit Blue Thunder to issue common shares to O3 Mining.



O3 Mining President and CEO, Jose Vizquerra Benavides commented: "We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Blue Thunder, which furthers our strategy of deriving value from our non-core exploration assets while retaining exposure to upside through the retention of a 2% net smelter returns royalty. This divestment is part of our go-forward strategy of finding strategic buyers for our non-core assets, who have strong management teams and are well-capitalized and technically strong operationally. This strategy will allow O3 Mining to focus on our core projects in Val D'Or, Quebec. We look forward to completing this transaction with Blue Thunder in the coming weeks."

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, an Osisko group of companies, is an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada – focused on projects in Quebec and Ontario - with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company. The Corporation's goal is to become one of the premier gold exploration companies in Canada.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Quebec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Quebec and in the Hemlo district in Ontario.

