Cobre Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

05:23 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to report on activity during its first quarter as an ASX-listed company for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2020. During the quarter, exploration activity was concentrated on the Perrinvale Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Project located in Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Cobre Ltd. listed on ASX following its successful $10m IPO, with strong interest from both existing and new shareholders including institutional and high net worth investors.

- Immediately post listing, exploration drilling commenced at the Schwabe, Zinco Lago and Monti Prospects within the Perrinvale VHMS Project located in Western Australia.

- The first diamond core drill hole at the Schwabe Prospect confirmed the presence of high-grade VHMS mineralisation. The first two holes at the Zinco Lago Prospect identified disseminated and stockwork base metal mineralisation in both core samples.

- Post quarter's end, core drilling and assay results from Schwabe confirmed the presence of a high-grade VHMS system containing primary copper, zinc, gold and silver at shallow depth including:

o DD Hole 20PVDD003: 6 m @ 8.39% Cu, 3.52% Zn, 30 g/t Ag, 0.14% Co, 3.1 g/t Au from 49 m

o DD Hole 20PVDD004: 6 m @ 5.63% Cu, 3.89% Zn, 22 g/t Ag, 0.10% Co, 1.4 g/t Au from 28 m

- Modelling of the DHEM survey data identified three other strong conductors: below the drilled mineralisation at Zinco Lago; along the Zinco Lago - Lago Rame gossan trend; and adjacent to drilling at Monti.

- Ground electromagnetic surveys now underway to further refine targets for the next phase of drilling at the Perrinvale Project.

About Cobre Limited:

Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.



Source:

Cobre Ltd.



Contact:

Cobre Ltd. Martin Holland E: info@cobre.com.au WWW: www.cobre.com.au


Cobre Ltd.

Cobre Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
?
AU0000072555
www.cobre.com.au
