Imperial Reports Red Chris Production and Exploration Update for 2020 First Quarter

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2020 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris metal production for the first quarter of 2020 was 22.5 million pounds copper and 17,427 ounces gold, up from 21.7 million pounds copper and 12,155 ounces gold in the fourth quarter of 2019. Imperial’s 30% portion of the first quarter production was 6.7 million pounds copper and 5,228 ounces gold.

Exploration Update

Two drilling programs are underway at Red Chris. The East Zone Resource Definition Programme is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The Brownfields Exploration Programme is focused on searching for additional zones of higher grade mineralization within the Red Chris porphyry corridor. A total of 14,641 metres of drilling was completed in the 2020 March quarter, contributing to a total of 29,383 metres of drilling completed since Newcrest acquired its 70% interest in Red Chris on August 15, 2020.

A new high grade zone has been intersected by RC616 within the East zone, returning a partial intercept of 238 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold and 0.85% copper, including 104 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold and 1.4% copper, and 32 metres grading 6.2 g/t gold and 3% copper. This high grade zone has not been intersected by previous drilling and is located 300 metres west of the high grade zone previously intersected by RC611. This drilling confirms the potential of finding additional discrete high grade pods of mineralization within the East zone. Follow up drilling to define the extent of the RC616 high grade zone is being planned.

The final results from RC611 (partial results reported March 10, 2020) has confirmed that the hole has intersected a broad zone of higher grade mineralization, 628 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold and 0.91% copper that contains a discrete high grade zone averaging more than 5 g/t gold. This zone was previously intersected by Imperial in RC09-350 which returned an interval of 152.5 metres grading 4.12% copper and 8.83 g/t gold starting at a depth of 540 metres. Hole RC611 was the first angled hole intersection which has confirmed this high grade pod as being approximately 100 metres long, 100 metres wide and 200 metres in height. An additional 10 resource definition holes are planned to be drilled to further understand the full potential of this zone and search for additional high grade pods within the East zone.

Drilling continues to expand the footprint of mineralization in the Gully Zone and Far West. Mineralization has been observed over a broad area 800 metres long, 800 metres wide and over 1,000 metres vertically. The best grades within this area, which are more than 0.5 g/t gold, are in at least five discrete zones open in multiple directions requiring additional follow-up drilling to determine their full extent. Results from RC609 demonstrate the potential of the porphyry corridor, the first test of the Far West by Newcrest and Imperial, intersecting mineralization some 200 metres below historical drilling and is the most westerly drill hole on the property.

Significant Red Chris Intercepts:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC605 438 660 222 0.37 0.38 including 542 654 112 0.54 0.5 RC605 674 922 248 0.31 0.34 RC606 432 1208 776 0.43 0.45 including 784 950 166 0.83 0.68 including 818 836 18 1.4 1 including 962 1108 146 0.58 0.57 RC607 386 894 508 0.46 0.52 including 476 618 142 0.78 0.72 including 512 526 14 1.1 1 RC609 488 578 90 0.21 0.11 RC609 592 694 102 0.16 0.15 RC610 768 1070 302 0.35 0.3 including 978 1068 90 0.66 0.55 RC611 542 1170 628^ 1.7 0.91 including 668 950 282^ 3.3 1.7 including 688 838 150^ 5.6 2.5 including 720 794 74^^ 9.1 3.8 including 738 760 22^^ 13 4.7 RC612 526 670 144 0.25 0.29 including 624 654 30 0.57 0.72 RC612 754 926 172 0.37 0.31 including 838 858 20 0.65 0.44 RC612 1092 1288 196 0.3 0.28 including 1188 1206 18 0.71 0.4 RC613 648 826 178 0.26 0.28 RC613 840 1058 218 0.5 0.51 including 852 988 136 0.57 0.61 RC614 790 1302 512 0.48 0.44 including 946 1174 228 0.78 0.68 including 988 1012 24 1.1 0.82 including 1104 1124 20 1 0.88 including 1214 1240 26 0.53 0.58 RC616 660 898 238** 1.5 0.85 including 704 808 104 2.7 1.4 including 728 808 80 3.4 1.7 including 752 784 32 6.2 3.0 including 824 898 74** 0.68 0.66

**partial intercept, assays pending

^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported March 10, 2020 news release

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial VP Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program, and has reviewed this news release. Red Chris samples for the 2020 drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Plan view map and cross sections are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to current and planned drilling programs at Red Chris to support future studies for underground block cave mining and to identify additional zones of higher grade mineralization.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to the Company as well as the Company’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.