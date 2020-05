San Marco Arranges $690,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, May 15, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) announces that it has arranged a private placement of 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.23 per unit for gross proceeds of C$ 690,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant to purchase one common share for three years at a price of $0.30. No finder's fees will be payable in connection with the placement.

The private placement is 100% subscribed by members of the Augusta Group including over 50% by Augusta Investments Inc. a company beneficially held by Richard W. Warke. The Augusta Group is a mining sector focused management group based in Canada and the United States. Augusta has an industry leading track record of value creation totalling over C$ 4.5 billion in exit transactions since 2011, and has strategic partnerships with the leading entrepreneurs in the mining sector. Additional information on the Augusta Group can be found at www.augustacorp.com

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for funding exploration of the Buck property and working capital.

All the securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four month restricted resale period. Completion of the placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

For further information, contact:

Robert Willis, P. Eng.

Executive Director

Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications

Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services

info@sanmarcocorp.com

