C-Suite At The Open: Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Air Metals, tells his Company's Story. Filmed in May, 2020

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-XhFbFBf4c

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR)

Clean Air Metals is Canada's newest palladium-platinum company located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario. The Company has a highly experienced management team with a successful track record; Chairman Jim Gallagher recently sold North American Palladium to Impala Platinum Holdings for approximately C$1 billion, and Abraham Drost was a Senior Office of a number of successful junior mining companies including Sabina Gold and Silver, Carlisle Goldfields, and Premier Royalty. For more information, please visit www.cleanairmetals.ca

