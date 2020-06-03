San Marco Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) is announces that it has granted stock options to two directors and officers to purchase a total of 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years.
About San Marco
San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.
The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region and includes many former and current operating mines. The Company's portfolio also includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.
San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.
Further details are available at www.sanmarcocorp.com
For further information, contact:
Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc. VP Technical Services
Nancy Curry Corporate Communications
info@sanmarcocorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57134
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!