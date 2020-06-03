San Marco Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) is announces that it has granted stock options to two directors and officers to purchase a total of 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years.

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region and includes many former and current operating mines. The Company's portfolio also includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

