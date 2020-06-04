O3 Mining Increases Drill Program by 100,000 metres

TORONTO, June 04, 2020 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its current drill program in Val D’Or, Quebec, by 200%, which include the Malartic, Alpha and East Cadillac properties.



O3 Mining has drilled approximately 26,000 metres as part of an originally announced 50,000 metres program in September 2019. Exploration success in the initial drilling campaign as well as the recently completed CDN $35 million financing, provides the confidence to triple the drilling program to 150,000 metres. The first drill was mobilized earlier this week and more drills will continue to be mobilized in the near term.

Highlights:

100,000 metres will be added to the current 50,000 metre drill program for a total of 150,000 metres to be completed by December 2021

The exploration budget for the expanded drill program is CDN $24 million

Drilling will continue year-round, with three to five drill rigs expected this summer

Drilling will focus on: Malartic – Development and Advanced Exploration: Marban PEA results in Q4 2020; New regional drill targets to be explored on the Malartic property northwest of Marban. Alpha – Resource Development: Expansion laterally and down plunge at Sector 1 (Orenada Zone #4, #2, Bulldog, Epsilon, and Pontiac Zones), Sector 2 (Akasaba, Sabourin, and Valdora) and Sector 3 (Simkar) Alpha – Advanced Exploration: Follow-up on the previous drilling at Sector 4 (Omega), located immediately south from the Sigma-Lamaque mine East Cadillac – Advanced Exploration: Expansion of mineralization at North Contact and Simon West



O3 Mining President and CEO Jose Vizquerra commented: “We are very pleased to restart our drilling activities in Val D’Or. Our recent financing will allow us to triple our exploration program for our Val D’Or properties and add value for our shareholders. We remain vigilant of the current COVID situation and are continuously following all government protocols to ensure the safety of our employees and community.”

Figure 1: Malartic Property Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9af0dc1-63dd-475c-8ce5-7efbb72becf5

Figure 2: Alpha Property Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68ad76a1-19a4-4631-90a5-a1d9f40b8db4

Figure 3: East Cadillac Property Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6babc5a-5904-4f1c-96c3-a4e8937cdade

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, which forms part of the Osisko Group of companies, is a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Qu?bec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Qu?bec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Qu?bec.

