American Manganese Inc. Pilot Plant Optimization Tests Increase Recycling Process Capacity

Pilot Plant Processing Capacity Increased from 64 kg/day to 160 kg/day of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Material

CEO: Potential to Reduce Commercial Plant Expenses with Increased Processing Capacity

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC US:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that engineering upgrades with the addition of thermal control of exothermic reactions enabled the lithium-ion battery cathode recycling pilot plant to operate at higher pulp density. As a result of the upgrades, the pilot plant capacity was successfully increased from 64 kg/day to 160 kg/day, without sacrificing the recovery potential of cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Further optimization work is ongoing with the goal of increasing pulp density and the resulting processing capacity further. The Company's contractor, Kemetco Research, recognized the opportunity to optimize the initial stages of the RecycLiCo™ process before the construction of AMY's first commercial demonstration plant.

"The optimization findings and ongoing testing will be incorporated in the detailed engineering of the Company's recently announced conceptual commercial plant layout, which could potentially reduce the estimated expenses," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I'm impressed with the increase in production capacity that we have achieved with our pilot plant project because at 160 kg/day we are advancing towards commercial recycling potential. Although the pilot plant will not be used for commercial production, it gives me confidence in our ability to scale up to our planned commercial processing capacity of 3 tonnes/day," Mr. Reaugh continued.

American Manganese has expressed interest in commercialization via licensing or joint venture agreements and plans to locate the recycling plant in a strategic location within North America, where it will prepare recycled products suitable for battery manufacturing.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

