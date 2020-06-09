Tethyan Announces Commencement of Drilling at Kizevak

Vancouver, June 9, 2020 - Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the recently acquired Kizevak project in Serbia. This initial programme will be conducted with one diamond drill rig, with hole depths to between 150 - 300 metres for approximately 2,300 metres in total and is anticipated to complete in mid-August. Drilling is intended to verify historic drill results and test for depth extensions to mineralisation identified in historic exploration adits.

Fabian Baker, Tethyan's President & CEO commented: "We are excited to commence drilling at Kizevak. This will be the first significant exploration programme on the project since it was explored by the Serbian State, predominantly in the 1970's and 80's. Drilling at that time intercepted broad intervals of high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralisation from surface to approximately 150 metres depth, and our drill programme intends to verify these results and begin to test for continuations of mineralisation at depth. It is testament to the effective working environment in Serbia that we have been able to permit land access and build drill pads in just 3 weeks following the acquisition of the Kizevak project, and we look forward to scaling up our exploration efforts over the coming year."

About Tethyan Resource Corp.

Tethyan Resource Corp. is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Contact

Fabian Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer

+44 1534 881 885 | fabian@tethyan-resources.com

Andjelija Vujovic, Investor Relations

+381(0) 11 4077 433 | andjelija@tethyan-resources.com

