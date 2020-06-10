Reminder to Shareholders of Clean Air Metals of Virtual AGM June 25, 2020

Toronto, June 10, 2020 - Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (the "Company" or "Clean Air Metals") is pleased to remind its shareholders that a "hybrid" annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Clean Air Metals Inc. (formerly Regency Gold Corp.) (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time).

Due to constantly evolving circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is conducting a hybrid shareholder meeting, which allows participation both online and in person. Attendance by virtual may take place online at https://web.lumiagm.com/256964569, or in-person at the office of Irwin Lowy LLP, located at Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2 with appropriate COVID-19 PPE protocols in place, for the following purposes:

To receive and consider the audited consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended January 31, 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon; To elect the directors of the Company. Standing for re-election to the Board are MaryAnn Crichton, Dean Chambers, Jim Gallagher and Abraham Drost. Nominated to the Board is Ewan Downie. To appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass, with or without variation, a resolution to confirm the repeal of all existing by-laws of the Company and to enact a new By-law No. 1 of the Company; To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving and confirming the Stock Option Plan of the Company; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

A copy of the new By-law No. 1 referred to in Item 4 above is attached as Schedule B to the management information circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated May 27, 2020, posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and mailed to all shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.

Registered Shareholders (as defined in the accompanying Circular) and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting in person at the office of Irwin Lowy LLP, located at Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2, or online at https://web.lumiagm.com/256964569 where such Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

Shareholders are encouraged to complete proxies where possible or appropriate before considering attending the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting by clicking "I have a login" and entering a Username and Password before the start of the Meeting, as follows:

Registered Shareholders - The 15-digit control number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received is the Username and the password is "cleanair2020".

Duly appointed proxyholders - Computershare Trust Company of Canada will provide each duly appointed proxyholder with a Username after the voting deadline has passed. The password to the meeting is "cleanair2020".

Voting at the Meeting will only be available for Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend the meeting by clicking "I am a guest" and completing the online form. Please refer to the section titled "Participating in the Virtual Meeting" in the Circular for additional details regarding the virtual Meeting.

If any shareholder has not received their Circular package in the mail, please contact the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at:

General Shareholder Inquiries:

By Phone - 1-800-564-6253 (toll free North America- Int'l 514-982-7555)

1-888-838-1405 (broker queries)

By Fax - 1-866-249-7775 (toll free North America- Int'l 416-263-9524)

By Email - service@computershare.com

By Internet- www.computershare.com. The investors section offers enrolment for self-service account management for registered shareholders through Investor Centre

By Regular Mail - Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue, 8th Floor

Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Abraham Drost"

Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Phone: 807-252-7800

Email: adrost@cleanairmetals.ca

Website: www.cleanairmetals.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

