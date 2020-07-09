Strongbow Exploration Inc. Appoints Patrick Anderson as Chairman, AGM Results and Notice of Name Change to Cornish Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, July 09, 2020 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Patrick Anderson has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Anderson is currently CEO and Director of Dalradian Resources, which is advancing the Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland towards production. The Company extends its deep gratitude to Mr. Grenville Thomas for his valued contribution over many years as Chairman. Mr. Thomas remains as a Director.



The Company also reports the results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting held July 8. Proxies representing 67,909,308 shares (50.75% of the issued capital) were voted.





Voting results are summarized below:





MOTION No of shares FOR Percentage of Votes cast FOR Number of Directors (5) 66,729,018 99.99 % Kenneth Armstrong 66,663,952 99.89 % Grenville Thomas 66,735,952 100.0 % Richard Williams 66,728,952 99.98 % Patrick Anderson 66,738,952 100.0 % Don Njegovan 66,738,952 100.0 % Appointment of Auditors 67,906,308 100.0 % Approval of stock option plan 66,722,817 99.98 % Name change to Cornish Metals Inc. 66,593,888 99.78 %

The name change to Cornish Metals Inc has been approved by shareholders and is expected to take effect from July 27, 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.