Highvista Gold Inc. Announces Board and Officer Appointments and Board Resignations

Toronto, July 13, 2020 - Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV) ("Highvista" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Janet O'Donnell as a director to fill the vacancy created by the sudden death of Mr. Gerald McCarvill in December 2019. The Board has also appointed Mr. Paul Crath as the interim CEO and Mrs. O'Donnell as the interim CFO of the Company.

The role of the new director and management team is to actively evaluate existing and potential future transactions for the Company to re-establish its listing in the near term. It expects to be able to provide an update on strategy in next 15 days.

Mrs. O'Donnell is a career accounting professional with over 30 years experience with extensive hands on experience in management, business leadership and working with Boards of Directors, Financial Institutions, Regulators and Corporate Council. Mrs. O'Donnell has been the CFO of Gowest Gold Ltd. since 2008 and was previously the CFO of Highvista Gold Inc., Minera Alamos Inc. and Castle Gold Corp., a gold producer whose operations were sold to Argonaut Gold in late 2009. Prior to joining Gowest in 2008 Mrs. O'Donnell was the CFO of Norcast Income Fund, a Canadian manufacturing company that sold products exclusively to the mining industry.

Mr. Paul Crath has over 25 years experience as a principal investor and as an executive in corporate development, finance, legal and mergers and acquisitions for private and public companies, family offices, and private investment funds. He is currently the CEO of Ahmic Energy Group Inc. a private merchant bank focused on high growth industries and is Managing Director of Tarra Partners Inc., a merchant bank that acts as investment principal and/or provides advisory services in the areas of institutional real estate, infrastructure, private equity and lending transactions. Mr. Crath is currently a director and the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nebu Resources Inc. and a non-executive director of McLaren Resources Corporation and is a former director and CEO of Highvista Gold Inc.

In the area of pooled investment products and funds, Mr. Crath is a Senior Consulting Manager of Accilent Capital Management Inc. and is a General Partner of the Pavillion Resource Flow-Through Fund series.

Mr. Crath began his career as a corporate lawyer at White & Case, LLP in New York City, specializing in banking and acquisition financings. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and a co-founding partner of Crath, Miller & Xistris, LLP.

The Company also announces the resignations of John L. Burns and G. Edmund King from the Board of Directors of the Company, who are resigning to pursue other interests. Mr. Burns has also resigned his role as the acting CEO and CFO of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Burns and Mr. King for their exemplary service to the Company through challenging times and wish them all the best.

