Bonterra Resources Inc. Resumes Its 2020 Exploration Program

Val-d'Or, July 14, 2020 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the Company has resumed its 2020 drill program this week at the Moroy, Gladiator and Barry projects that were previously suspended on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The current program consists of eight drill rigs including five land drill rigs, two barge drill rigs at Barry and Gladiator and one underground drill rig at Moroy.

An additional 56,000 meters ("m") of drilling is planned for the remainder of 2020, which includes 20,000 m of surface and underground drilling at Moroy, 16,000 m at Gladiator and 20,000 m at Barry. Drilling activities and related exploration work will resume progressively while implementing the Company's government approved COVID-19 health and safety protocols to protect its workers and the surrounding communities near the projects.

Exploration Objectives

The Company's objective for the H2 2020 drill program is a balanced approach, which includes deposit in-fill drilling, resource expansion drilling and exploration along known deposit and regional trends. The targeted project areas are as follows (see figures 1, 2 and 3):

Moroy deposit resource expansion

Bachelor-Moroy regional exploration

In-fill drilling and resource expansion at Gladiator

Duke Option property earlier stage exploration and evaluation of the Lac Rouleau target

In-fill drilling and resource expansion at Barry

Barry regional exploration (Barry-Bart-Moss trend) and evaluation

Greenfield early stage targets along cross-regional corridors of structural decompression

The Bachelor assay lab is operational with COVID-19 confinement and health and safety protocols in place on site. The winter 2020 drilling sampling and assaying backlog is expected to be completed by the end of July. The Company continues to develop and update all geological models at the Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy deposits. The extent and timing of future model updates will be dependent on the amount of winter drilling accomplished.

Bonterra recently staked 231 claims near the Bachelor-Moroy sector. This newly added greenfield land package is located north and west of the Bachelor mine. These new areas are underexplored and lie along an east-northeast regional fault trend within a folded complex with several historic gold occurrences to the northeast. A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey is scheduled for this summer to be followed by mapping and prospecting (see figure 4).

The Company continues the work on permitting and engineering for expansion of the Bachelor mill and tailings facility. Geotechnical drilling is scheduled in July to test the soil type under the location of a future dyke. These results will be incorporated into the detailed tailings expansion design. In addition, the Company continues to advance the permitting to develop an exploration decline at the Gladiator project.

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP, Operations commented: "We are very excited to resume our exploration activities in the Urban-Barry and the Bachelor camps as we have excellent targets to follow up on. I wish to thank our employees and suppliers for their continuous support and effort in maintaining all our assets in excellent shape for a safe resumption."



Figure 1 - H2 2020 Priority Targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/59719_8d20c7ec143f4863_001full.jpg



Figure 2 - Urban-Barry Cross-Regional Corridors of Structural Decompression



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/59719_8d20c7ec143f4863_002full.jpg



Figure 3 - Bachelor Property Regional Targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/59719_8d20c7ec143f4863_003full.jpg



Figure 4 - Recently staked claims west and north of the Bachelor camp



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/59719_8d20c7ec143f4863_004full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Principal Geologist has approved the technical information contained in this release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

