Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2020 Q1 Results

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2020 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS) (FSE:A0BK1D) reports its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the same period that are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and www.majesticgold.com. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FIRST QUARTER OVERVIEW

Gold sales revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $10.3 million, from the sale of 6,755 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,527 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $11.1 million from the sale of 8,612 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,281 per ounce, for the 2019 comparative period;

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.2 million for the 2019 comparative period;

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.7 million for the comparative period of fiscal 2019. Refer to pages 14-16 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Gold production decreased by 5% to 6,878 ounces for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 7,276 ounces for the 2019 comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to a lower overall head grade achieved at the Songjiagou Gold Mine. The average grade was 0.60 g/t for the current period compared to 0.73 g/t for the comparative period. The Company expects the average grade to improve as higher grade areas become accessible in the open pit; and

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $693 per ounce and $819 per ounce, compared to $659 per ounce and $741 per ounce for the comparative period of fiscal 2019. Refer to pages 14-16 for the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Three months ended

March 31, 2019 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 6,878 7,276 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 6,360 6,664 Gold sold (ozs) 6,755 8,612 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,527 $ 1,281 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 693 659 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 936 836 All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1) 819 741 Financial data Total revenues $ 10,311,908 $ 11,083,726 Gross profit (2) 3,990,694 3,880,373 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,784,727 4,730,557 Net income 2,153,562 2,199,301 Net income attributable to shareholders 1,420,096 1,425,547 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.00 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,362,395 $ 23,918,724 Total assets 99,079,969 98,682,737 Total current liabilities 24,219,652 24,395,468

See "Additional Non-IFRS Financial Measures" on pages14-16 of the Company's MD&A. "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

All technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., who is a director of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company mining company focused on the exploration, development and operation of mining properties in China, Australia and North America. The Company is currently focused mainly in China, as the Company is engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China Additional information on the Company and its projects is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

