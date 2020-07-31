Newlox Gold Ventures Provides an Update on Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Vancouver - 31 July 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company) (CSE:LUX) (CNSX:LUX.CN) hereby provides an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, including the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications required by National Instrument 52-109 for its financial year ended March 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings").

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has determined to follow the British Columbia Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete the Annual Filings. The Company will be filing the Annual Filings after July 29, 2020, the required deadline under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The Company intends to complete the Annual Filings by August 4, 2020 or will issue a news release on the updated status of the Annual Filings by close of business of August 28, 2020.

As required by the Blanket Order, the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-file Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Annual Filings have been completed. The Company confirms that, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in its news releases, including this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

