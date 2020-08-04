MONTREAL, August 4, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the TSXV.

Effective on or about August 7, 2020, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol "QPM" (TSXV:QPM). The previous trading symbol was "CJC".

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600178/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Corporation-Changes-Its-Stock-Symbol