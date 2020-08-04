Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Changes Its Stock Symbol

MONTREAL, August 4, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the TSXV.
Effective on or about August 7, 2020, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol "QPM" (TSXV:QPM). The previous trading symbol was "CJC".
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.
For more information, please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur President Tel.: 514 951-2730 jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
