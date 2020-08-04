Southern Arc Proposes to Unlock Shareholder Value Through Return of Capital Transaction

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces it is proposing to carry out a return of capital transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company proposes to distribute securities (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold Corp., Tethyan Resource Corp., and Rise Gold Corp., to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis. The Transaction is intended to maximize value for Southern Arc's shareholders and allow Southern Arc to distribute assets to its shareholders as a return of capital. The Transaction is also intended to occur on a tax-efficient basis for Canadian income tax purposes.

John Proust, the Company's Chairman and CEO commented, "Southern Arc has, since 2012, focused on a corporate strategy of investing in highly prospective, under-valued gold opportunities in politically safe jurisdictions and has created significant value in these investments by providing strategic capital, technical expertise and proven management skills. The net asset value of the Southern Arc holdings far exceeds the market capitalization of the Company and is not reflected in the current share price and consequently the Board of Directors has determined that, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the best way to allow the Southern Arc shareholders to benefit from the value created is to distribute a significant portion of the Company's assets, being securities in 3 public companies, to the Southern Arc shareholders."

The Company proposes to complete the Transaction by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The plan of arrangement will be voted on at a special meeting of the shareholders of the Company and will be subject to numerous conditions including shareholder and court approval, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and completion of required regulatory filings. The information circular to be prepared in respect of the special meeting will describe the Transaction in greater detail. Additional details of the Transaction and the time and place for the meeting will be announced as soon as all the commercial, legal and procedural formalities are finalized.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States absent United States registration or an applicable exemption from United States registration requirements, in accordance with the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Southern Arc

Southern Arc is a Canadian company focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Southern Arc's management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships. More information is available at www.southernarcminerals.com or by email at info@southernarcminerals.com.

