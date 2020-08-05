Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Increase in Private Placement Offering

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, August 5, 2020 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will increase the size of the flow-through unit private placement announced on July 23, 2020; in addition to the flow-through unit private placement, the Company also announces a unit private placement (collectively the "Offering").

The flow-through unit private placement will now consist of the sale of up to 18,245,614 flow-through units at a price of $0.285 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,200,000. Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.29 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

The unit private placement will consist of the sale of up to 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.29 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 20, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



