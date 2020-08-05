PLAN Announces Anomalous Nickel Over a 500 Metre Strike Length at Heffley Creek Property in BC

VANCOUVER, August 5, 2020 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce additional results from its systematic soil geochemical and outcrop sampling program on its precious-base metal and natural pozzolan property in Heffley Creek.

PLAN originally optioned the Heffley Creek Property based on its potential as a source of alumino-silicates as a component of cementitious materials. Canada's largest cement producer conducted significant work on the property in 1998. The work was focused on defining the quality and quantity of alumino-silicates located on a specific portion of the property. This work included geophysics mapping, geological mapping, topographical mapping, grab sample analysis, a drill program, and alumino-silicate reserve calculations. PLAN has access to this data.

At the time, no deal was reached with the prospector who owned the mineral rights to the property. The property's mineral rights were maintained by the prospector and other family members until an option was announced with PLAN in Feb 2020. Currently reported sample results include nickel values as high as 3,330 PPM nickel.

A total of 190 soil samples have been collected to date. PLAN has received results for 109 of these samples with 56% of the samples returning values above 300 PPM nickel while 19% of the samples returned values above 1,000 PPM nickel and 6% of the samples returned values over 2,000 PPM nickel.

The soil survey has defined a nickel-in-soil anomaly, greater than 300 PPM nickel, for a strike length of just over 500 metres. The nickel-in-soil anomaly is open along strike to the south and north, plus uphill to the east. A map is attached which shows assay range values and the strike length in the main area of interest.

"I am very pleased with the strike length, the consistency and the grade of the nickel over the entire soil anomaly," indicated Dwayne Melrose, Director and Technical Advisor for PLAN. "PLAN will continue to extend the soil sampling along strike to the north and south and to the east of the nickel soil anomaly. In addition, we will begin rock sampling in the area of interest to locate a potential bedrock source."

"Although our initial intent was to systematically test the soil for precious metals, the soil assays to date have now broadened our focus to include searching for nickel. Additional samples of soil and outcrop in the defined nickel-in-soil anomaly have been placed on a rushed testing schedule and we anticipate that our soil geochemistry testing program will continue into the Fall of 2020 until the weather prohibits soil sampling. With the announcement on July 30, 2020 that we had increased our optioned area from 20 claims to 69 claims, we have significantly more ground to explore before winter," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Analyses were completed by the Geochemistry division of ALS Canada. Base metal contents were measured by aqua-regia digestion and analysis on ICP-AES.

The Precious Metals analyses were completed on all samples using fire assay fusion followed by AA finish (Au) or ICP finish (Pt and Pd) to measure gold, platinum, and palladium. Silver was measured using aqua regia digestion.

All samples were grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization

hosted on the property. PLAN is actively completing additional soil and outcrop sampling and will release additional results as they are received.

Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

