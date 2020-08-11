Jupiter Gold Corp. (JUPGF) Moves up to OTCQB

Belo Horizonte, August 11, 2020 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common stock is now traded on the OTCQB.

Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented: "This move upward to OTCQB is timely and highly exciting. It recognizes and rewards our growth."

Jupiter Gold has 100%-ownership in several gold projects in development in Brazil. Its two flagship projects are: Alpha, with 28,167 acres of mineral rights for gold is in the state of Minas Gerais, and Alta Floresta, with 24,610 acres of mineral rights for gold in the state of Mato Grosso. Both of these projects are currently under geological exploration by the Company.

Jupiter Gold has 5,546,013 shares outstanding and no debt.

About Us

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that its projects, as of now, do not have measured "reserves" as such term is specifically defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jupiter Gold Corp.

(833) 661-7900

www.jupitergoldcorp.com

ir@jupitergoldcorp.com

@JupiterGoldCorp

