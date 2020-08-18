American Creek Announces Significant Expansion of the D1-McBride Property in BC's Golden Triangle

Cardston, August 18, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that it has significantly expanded its D1-McBride property located in the northeast corner of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The new claim block encompasses an area of approximately 2,600 hectares immediately adjacent to and surrounding the Corporation's original 34-hectare D1-McBride property. The Corporation holds a 100% interest in the property.

The D1-McBride property is located in the Liard Mining Division, about 64 km southeast of Dease Lake and 60 km northeast of the Red Chris mine (Imperial Metals / Newcrest Mining). This area of the Stikine Mountain Range has a history of placer gold and Jade mines. It is quickly becoming a hotbed of activity as companies are starting to recognize the potential it holds.

According to BC MINFILE No 104-093, the property is host to a galena and gold bearing quartz/calcite vein system. According to Assessment Report 35096, work on the property in 2014 included limited rock sampling of a vein subcrop from the Discovery Showing which returned high grade assays of 43.1 g/t gold, 240 g/t silver, 1.8% lead and 1.98% zinc and 13.1 g/t gold, 16 g/t silver, 2.32% lead and 3.02 zinc. Previous sampling of veins returned assays of 161.32 g/t gold, 1,110.9 g/t silver, 3.17% lead and 2.1% zinc across 10 centimeters and 115.89 g/t gold, 589.72 g/t silver, 12.3% lead and 11.04 oz/t zinc across 25 centimeters (Assessment Report 14004). The vein strikes 030 degrees with a vertical dip and has been traced, through prospecting and trenching, for 30 meters on surface. The overburden-covered lineament in which the vein occurs can be traced for 300 meters (MINFILE N0 104-093).

The additional claims expand the property to cover the projected trace of the exposed veining system, the fault system believed to be related to the mineralization, and regional faults. The property now spans 2,600 hectares, making it the Corporation's largest single property. Very limited past exploration has taken place on the property.





D1-McBride Claims



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/62018_americancreek1enhanced.jpg

This most recent expansion of the D1-McBride is part of the Corporation's ongoing strategy of adding shareholder value by increasing its gold and silver property portfolio in key exploration and mining camps such as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is quickly becoming one of the world's premiere exploration jurisdictions. While there is a strong history of mining in the northeast part of the Triangle, the vast majority of this portion of the Triangle is still relatively untouched and awaiting exploration.

Qualified Person



The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Jim McCrea, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

The portfolio includes three Golden Triangle gold/silver projects; the Treaty Creek joint venture with Walter Storm/Tudor Gold, as well as the 100% owned D-1 McBride property and 100% owned past-producing Dunwell Mine.

Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

