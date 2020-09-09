Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. Operations Base & Field Laboratory

Vancouver, 9 Sept. 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX) (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt: NGO) is pleased to announce the opening of its new multi-purpose base camp, strategically located in the Juntas Mining District near its current gold processing operations and its new Boston Mine Project.

The new centrally-located base camp will support day-to-day operations as well as the construction of the recently announced Boston project.

The new basecamp includes an operations office, fully-fitted assay lab, personnel service facility, including accommodations for employees, a full kitchen and cafeteria, as well as a workshop with parts and tools storage. The new secure camp with covered and open-air storage allows for all-weather fabrication and repairs of mill components. The Newlox staff will be able to benefit from convenient support facilities, reduced travel times, and lessened exposure to Covid-19 risks.

The Company has also relocated its analytical laboratory to the new basecamp. This cutting-edge field laboratory is fully equipped for fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) assay procedures. These techniques are the gold-standard for measuring precious metals in both rock and tailings. The Company can test both solid and liquid samples, and the in-house lab capability can ensure secure chain-of-custody for incoming samples and real-time results.

Fire assaying is an analytical technique which separates metals from impurities by fusion processes, which take place at of over 1,000 degrees Celsius, to determine the grade of the original sample. This process is widely regarded as the most reliable method to determine the metal content of ores that contain precious metals.

Fire assay capability at this in-house analytical laboratory allows for immediate analysis of both regionally sourced tailings feedstock and newly mined material from the Boston operations.

The lab also utilizes the faster atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) technology to test liquid samples and samples with additional elements of interest. AAS is a spectroanalytical procedure that measures the concentration of elements in a solution using the wavelengths of light specifically absorbed by each element when vaporized in a high-temperature environment. This sensitive technique can measure the concentration of elements down to parts per billion.

The combination of fire assay and AAS capability ensures Newlox operations access to the highest level of data for feedstock quality control, process control, and R&D purposes.

Newlox's new base camp and expanded assay laboratory will support the planned growth of productivity at the historic Juntas Gold Camp.



Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.





