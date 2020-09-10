Quebec Precious Metals extends the La Pointe Extension discovery with 53 m at 1.03 g/t Au and near surface discovery at Simon

Highlights from the 2020 winter drilling program at the La Pointe Extension (located 2 km southwest of the La Pointe deposit are: 1.15 g/t Au over 80.10 m including 4.63 g/t Au over 5.95 m 1.14 g/t Au over 70.30 m including 1.66 g/t Au over 36.90 m 1.45 g/t Au over 35.40 m 1.03 g/t Au over 53.80 m

Results received from winter drilling program further underline gold mineralized system continuity and significant exploration potential to the SW of the La Pointe deposit (see Table 1 for complete results of the program)

Ongoing 7,000 m drilling campaign testing the extension of the new discovery and the new target area identified by the recent IP survey

MONTREAL, September 10, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report the remaining drill results at the La Pointe Extension discovery and a near surface discovery at Simon area following the winter diamond drilling program on the 100% owned Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory (see the Company's press releases of August 13, June 23, June 18 and April 21, 2020). A total of 7,000 m of additional drilling is planned be completed this fall to further extend and define the exploration potential of the La Pointe Extension discovery.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The discovery of the La Pointe Extension marks a turning point for the Company and highlights the strong exploration potential of the Sakami Project. We are pleased with the initial results and are excited to test the continuity of the structure identified at the La Pointe Extension and a new target area uncovered by the IP survey. We are also pleased that Windfall Geotek Inc. (TSX-V:WIN) has worked closely with us to validate and identify high priority targets on the Project".

The La Pointe deposit and the new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE (see the Company's press releases Figures 1 and 2). This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling. Two high-grade surface grab samples (23.82 g/t Au, 9.52 g/t Au) located 700 m apart further illustrate the potential of this discovery (see Figures 1 and 2). The ongoing 7,000m diamond drilling campaign will aim to expand the 300 m strike length of the la Pointe Extension identified during the winter campaign.

The drilling results indicate to date that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and at La Pointe have a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince) which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east. The lithologies are composed mainly of: 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.

The Simon area is located 3 km NE of the La Pointe deposit and has a similar geological setting to the La Pointe and La Pointe Extension. Highlights of the drill results include 0.73 g/t Au over

54 m from 54 m depth in hole SI-20-16 including 0,91 g/t Au over 24,5m (see Figure 3). The drilling program was designed to test the extension of mineralized zones identified from surface sampling and previous drilling. Gold mineralization is associated with highly deformed iron formations hosted in metavolcanic and paragneiss rocks and at the proximity of a tonalitic intrusive. The results demonstrate the presence of high grade zones and their continuity needs to be better established. The drill results will be evaluated to identify additional drill targets to be tested.

The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises of 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-powered electric grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val-d'Or Inc. based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The hole diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Tony Brisson, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Manager, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

Table 1: Sakami Project - Summary of significant gold results, La Pointe deposit and

La Pointe Extension and Simon area - Press release of September 9, 2020.

Notes:

All widths are drill indicated core length. Drilholes are generally planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible. True widths are estimated to range from 75% to 90% of the down-hole length when drillhole inclination and dip of the mineralized horizons are considered. All gold values presented are not capped.



La Pointe Deposit and La Pointe Extension

Hole # UTM E UTM N Length (m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Number

of

samples From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) La Pointe Deposit PT-20-138 375462 5895042 141 135 -50 94 No significant values PT-20-139 375532 5895041 60 135 -50 59 36.50 40.00 3.50 4.15 PT-20-140 375496 5895077 174 135 -63 149 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.17 173.00 174.00 1.00 1.68 PT-20-141 375536 5895107 132 135 -54 109 54.00 65.00 11.00 1.04 Including 54.00 55.50 1.50 3.41 Including 62.30 65.00 2.70 1.66 79.40 80.50 1.10 1.13 105.00 106.00 1.00 1.23 PT-20-142 375496 5895008 60 135 -50 62 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.31 PT-20-143 375623 5895020 201 0 -50 183 83.00 84.00 1.00 1.99 PT-20-144 375602 5894893 276 330 -50 209 69.00 72.00 3.00 1.68 163.50 164.00 0.50 1.17 193.80 195.00 1.20 1.15 PT-20-145 375650 5894909 216 335 -50 182 22.10 26.10 4.00 1.31 45.30 96.90 51.60 0.60 Including 60.00 63.00 3.00 1.33 Including 72.50 79.00 6.50 2.14 PT-20-146 375695 5894940 270 0 -50 235 60.50 64.70 4.20 1.55 PT-20-147 375812 5894959 276 0 -50 214 22.00 29.00 7.00 2.69 125.90 137.00 11.10 0.31 Including 125.90 127.40 1.50 1.09 171.00 175.50 4.50 1.38 PT-20-152 374632 5894963 729 27 -53 130 700.50 714.00 13.50 0.52 La Pointe Extension PT-20-148 374470 5894276 345 145 -50 316 54.00 55.20 1.20 1.06 241.20 241.60 0.40 5.61 279.00 280.50 1.50 4.06 288.90 296.50 7.60 2.91 PT-20-149 374202 5894096 348 145 -50 280 241.45 242.15 0.70 2.19 252.50 253.20 0.70 5.06 287.00 333.00 46.00 0.25 PT-20-150 374263 5894016 270 143.4 -50.7 210 189.50 221.00 31.50 0.49 PT-20-151 373962 5893849 336 145 -50 300 231.90 312.00 80.10 1.15 Including 269.00 293.95 24.95 2.21 Including 288.00 293.95 5.95 4.63 PT-20-153 374019 5893767 267 145 -50 222 152.10 187.50 35.40 1.45 Including 175.00 179.10 4.10 3.65 PT-20-154 374017 5893857 366 145 -50 296 74.80 81.60 6.80 2.74 Including 80.10 81.60 1.50 11.75 196.40 266.70 70.30 1.14 Including 196.40 233.30 36.90 1.66 PT-20-155 373935 5893799 294 145 -50 244 225.10 278.90 53.80 1.03 PT-20-156 373906 5893749 300 145 -50 278 220.70 248.00 27.30 0.29 PT-20-157 373865 5893720 378 145 -50 340 216.90 258.00 41.10 0.47 333.05 354.00 20.95 0.39 PT-20-158 373917 5893646 264 145 -50 227 151.00 175.50 24.50 0.52 227.30 235.90 8.60 0.46

Simon area

Hole ID UTM E UTM N Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Number

of

samples From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) SI-20-06 376176 5897593 165 315 -60 148 7.50 11.50 4.00 0.37 23.60 31.50 7.90 0.30 48.00 105.30 57.30 0.52 including 48.00 66.00 18.00 0.90 including 84.50 105.30 20.80 0.57 SI-20-07 376442 5897352 150 330 -60 121 No significant values SI-20-08 376232 5897427 126 135 -75 39 78.50 80.30 1.80 0.72 SI-20-09 376143 5897503 146.20 315 -50 124 30.50 31.60 1.10 1.31 SI-20-10 376338 5897569 150 315 -50 48 No significant values SI-20-11 376555 5897372 159 315 -50 70 No significant values SI-20-12 376759 5897593 129 315 -75 48 No significant values SI-20-13 377064 5897440 201 315 -75 22 No significant values SI-20-14 377005 5897500 150 315 -50 24 No significant values SI-20-15 376934 5897308 150 315 -50 5 No significant values SI-20-16 376176 5897593 219 315 -72 150 54.00 108.00 54.00 0.73 including 55.00 79.50 24.50 0.91

