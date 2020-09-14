Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Grants Warrants to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation Pursuant to Exploration Benefits Agreement

VANCOUVER, September 14, 2020 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 500,000 share purchase warrants to the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation (the "LSCFN") pursuant to its August 5, 2015 Exploration Benefits Agreement (the "EBA") which has a term of 10 years, expiring on August 5, 2025. The EBA is related to exploration activities at Rockhaven's Klaza gold-silver project which is located within the LSCFN traditional territory, approximately 50 km by road west of Carmacks, Yukon.

"We are very pleased with our working relationship with Rockhaven Resources. Through their President Matt Turner, they keep us well informed and are a caring and a valuable employer of our Citizens," LSCFN Chief Russell Blackjack states.

"Rockhaven and the LSCFN have formed a close relationship over the years of working collaboratively to advance the Klaza project," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "We look forward to continuing this relationship into the future and the re-granting of warrants increases the potential benefits for the LSCFN, especially as the project transitions into pre-feasibility in 2021."

The EBA provides certainty for both parties through the exploration stages of the Klaza project as it establishes the framework under which Rockhaven and the LSCFN will advance the project through a mutually-beneficial working relationship.

Pursuant to the EBA, Rockhaven originally granted 500,000 share purchase warrants to LSCFN on August 18, 2015 exercisable at a price of $0.165, which warrants expired unexercised on August 5, 2020.

In order to foster a continued beneficial working relationship with the LSCFN, Rockhaven has granted an additional 500,000 share purchase warrants to the LSCFN, which are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per share and which expire on August 5, 2025.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

