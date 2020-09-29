Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.

Menü Artikel
St Helier, 29. September 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock, Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25. September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend: 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
 issuer
 
and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer   Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
 or the underlying issuer of
 existing shares to which
 voting rights are
 attached
ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please
 mark with an X if
 appropriate)

Non-UK issuer                                            X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
 box or boxes with an
 X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights              X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name                         BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of          Wilmington, DE, USA
 registered office (if
 applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name                          
City and country of
 registered office (if
 applicable)

5. Date on which the         25/09/2020
 threshold was crossed or
 reached
vi:
6. Date on which issuer      28/09/2020
 notified
 (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
 obligation

        % of voting  % of voting   Total of     Total
         rights       rights        both in %    number of
         attached to  through       (8.A +       voting
         shares       financial     8.B)         rights of
         (total of    instruments                issuer
         8.                                     vii
         A)
                      (total of
                      8.B 1 + 8.B
                      2)

Resultin5.07%        0.31%         5.39%        12,118,823
g
 situati
on on
 the
 date
 on
 which
 thresho
ld was
 crossed
 or
 reached

Position4.97%        0.65%         5.62%
 of
 previou
s
 notific
ation
 (if
 

applicab
le)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
 which the threshold was crossed or
 reached
viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
 shares
ISIN code
 (if
 possible)

Direct      Indirect    Direct        Indirect
(Art 9 of   (Art 10 of  (Art 9 of     (Art 10 of
 Directive   Directive   Directive     Directive
 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC)  2004/109/EC
)           )            (DTR5.1)     )
 (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)                (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15             615,610                   5.07%
                                                    
                                                    
SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610                  5.07%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
 Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (a))

Type of      ExpiratExercise/      Number of       % of voting
 financial   ion     Conversion     voting rights   rights
 instrument          Period         that may be
              datex xi              acquired if
                                    the instrument
                                    is
                                    

                                   exercised/conver
                                   ted.

Securities                         5,307           0.04%
 Lending

                                                    
                                                    
                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307           0.04%


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
 to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (b))

Type of    ExpirationExercise/  Physical   Number   % of voting
 financial  datex     Conversion or cash    of       rights
 instrument           Period                voting
                                            rights
                     xi         settlementx 
                                ii

CFD                             Cash       32,901   0.27%
                                                     
                                                     
                                SUBTOTAL   32,901   0.27%
                                 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
 notification obligation
 
(please mark the 
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
 controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
 does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
 directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
 issuer
xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the  X
 voting rights and/or
 the

 financial instruments are effectively held starting
 with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
 entity
xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv     % of voting     % of voting     Total of both
            rights if it    rights through  if it equals
            equals or is    financial       or is higher
            higher than     instruments if  than the
            the notifiable  it equals or    notifiable
            threshold       is higher than  threshold
                            the notifiable
                            threshold

See
 Attachment


10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting
 rights
 held

The date until which the
 voting rights will be
 held


11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
  
 Jana Blumenstein
 
020 7743 3650

Place of         12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
 completion       U.K.

Date of          28 September, 2020
 completion

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv               % of voting   % of voting   Total of
                      rights if it  rights        both if
                      equals or is  through       it equals
                      higher than   financial     or is
                      the           instruments   higher
                      notifiable    if it equals  than the
                      threshold     or is higher  notifiable
                                    than the      threshold
                                    notifiable
                                    threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4,
 LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6,
 LLC

BlackRock Delaware
 Holdings
 Inc.

BlackRock
 Institutional Trust
 Company, National
 Association


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4,
 LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6,
 LLC

BlackRock Delaware
 Holdings
 Inc.

BlackRock Fund
 Advisors


BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment
 Management,
 LLC


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Capital
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BlackRock Advisors,
 LLC


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock
 International
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BR Jersey
 International
 Holdings
 L.P.

BlackRock
 (Singapore) Holdco
 Pte.
 Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco
 Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco
 S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan
 Holdings
 GK

BlackRock Japan Co.,
 Ltd.


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
 Inc.

BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock
 International
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BR Jersey
 International
 Holdings
 L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3,
 LLC

BlackRock Canada
 Holdings
 LP

BlackRock Canada
 Holdings
 ULC

BlackRock Asset
 Management Canada
 Limited

