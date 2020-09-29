Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant

issuer



and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which

voting rights are

attached

ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please

mark with an X if

appropriate)



Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate

box or boxes with an

X)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA

registered office (if

applicable)



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of

registered office (if

applicable)



5. Date on which the 25/09/2020

threshold was crossed or

reached

vi:

6. Date on which issuer 28/09/2020

notified

(DD/MM/YYYY):



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification

obligation



% of voting % of voting Total of Total

rights rights both in % number of

attached to through (8.A + voting

shares financial 8.B) rights of

(total of instruments issuer

8. vii

A)

(total of

8.B 1 + 8.B

2)



Resultin5.07% 0.31% 5.39% 12,118,823

g

situati

on on

the

date

on

which

thresho

ld was

crossed

or

reached



Position4.97% 0.65% 5.62%

of

previou

s

notific

ation

(if





applicab

le)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on

which the threshold was crossed or

reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code

(if

possible)



Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of

Directive Directive Directive Directive

2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC

) ) (DTR5.1) )

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)



JE00BF0XVB15 615,610 5.07%





SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610 5.07%





B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of

Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(a))



Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting

financial ion Conversion voting rights rights

instrument Period that may be

datex xi acquired if

the instrument

is





exercised/conver

ted.



Securities 5,307 0.04%

Lending







SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according

to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(b))



Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting

financial datex Conversion or cash of rights

instrument Period voting

rights

xi settlementx

ii



CFD Cash 32,901 0.27%





SUBTOTAL 32,901 0.27%

8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the

notification obligation



(please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person or legal entity and

does not control any other undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuer

xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X

voting rights and/or

the



financial instruments are effectively held starting

with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entity

xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both

rights if it rights through if it equals

equals or is financial or is higher

higher than instruments if than the

the notifiable it equals or notifiable

threshold is higher than threshold

the notifiable

threshold



See

Attachment





10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting

rights

held



The date until which the

voting rights will be

held





11. Additional informationxvi



BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650



Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

completion U.K.



Date of 28 September, 2020

completion



Section 9 Attachment



Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of

rights if it rights both if

equals or is through it equals

higher than financial or is

the instruments higher

notifiable if it equals than the

threshold or is higher notifiable

than the threshold

notifiable

threshold



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4,

LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6,

LLC



BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.



BlackRock

Institutional Trust

Company, National

Association





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.



BlackRock Holdco 4,

LLC



BlackRock Holdco 6,

LLC



BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.



BlackRock Fund

Advisors





BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment

Management,

LLC





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.



BlackRock Capital

Holdings,

Inc.



BlackRock Advisors,

LLC





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.



BlackRock

International

Holdings,

Inc.



BR Jersey

International

Holdings

L.P.



BlackRock

(Singapore) Holdco

Pte.

Ltd.



BlackRock HK Holdco

Limited



BlackRock Lux Finco

S.a.r.l.



BlackRock Japan

Holdings

GK



BlackRock Japan Co.,

Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.



BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.



BlackRock

International

Holdings,

Inc.



BR Jersey

International

Holdings

L.P.



BlackRock Holdco 3,

LLC



BlackRock Canada

Holdings

LP



BlackRock Canada

Holdings

ULC



BlackRock Asset

Management Canada

Limited

St Helier, 29. September 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock, Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25. September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend: