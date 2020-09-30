American Manganese Inc. to Speak on Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling During National Drive Electric Week

Organized by Plug In America

SURREY, September 30, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is proud to take part in National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of electric vehicles. Each year, National Drive Electric Week includes hundreds of events in communities across the United States and around the world. This year, for the 10th annual National Drive Electric Week, they will be adding online events for the first time, including a discussion on electric vehicle battery recycling.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese, on October 2, 2020, as he presents the RecycLiCo™ patented process for electric vehicle battery recycling and how American Manganese is promoting a circular economy (click to register).

About Plug In America

Plug In America is a non-profit, supporter-driven advocacy group. They are the voice of plug-in vehicle drivers across the country. Their mission is to drive change to accelerate the shift to plug-in vehicles powered by clean, affordable, domestic electricity to reduce our nation's dependence on petroleum, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Plug In America help consumers, policy-makers, auto manufacturers, and others to understand the powerful benefits of driving electric. We provide practical, objective information to help consumers select the best plug-in vehicle for their lifestyles and needs. Plug In America founded National Drive Electric Week, the world's largest celebration of the plug-in vehicles.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608383/American-Manganese-Inc-to-Speak-on-Electric-Vehicle-Battery-Recycling-During-National-Drive-Electric-Week