GoldON Engages Investor Relations Consultants

Victoria, October 1, 2020 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 28, 2020. Hybrid has been engaged to increase market awareness the Company and its Red Lake, Ontario gold exploration projects within the investment community (the "Services"). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Hybrid a fee of $15,000 per month plus applicable taxes for an initial six-month period.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the Services.

"We are preparing for Phase 2 drilling on our West Madsen Project that adjoins Canada's next gold mine in the heart of Red Lake, and it's a perfect time to increase visibility within the investment community to expand trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base," said Mike Romanik, President of GoldON.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes four properties in the Red Lake Mining Division (West Madsen, Pipestone Bay, McDonough and Bruce Lake) and a fifth property in the Patricia Mining Division (Slate Falls). If you are an investor looking for exposure to the rising gold price, then GoldON is an explorer worthy of a closer look: tight share structure with a $10.5 million market cap, discovery-stage projects all in good standing, experienced management and advisors, and no debt with capital devoted to exploration not excessive salaries.

For additional information: please visit our website at https://goldonresources.com, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

