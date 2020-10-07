Southern Arc Provides Update on Return of Capital Transaction and Trading Halt

Vancouver, October 7, 2020 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces that the Company has obtained the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") as well as the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to proceed with the Company's proposed return of capital transaction. The Company received shareholder approval for the return of capital transaction at the special meeting held on September 30, 2020.

Trading in the shares of the Company will be halted, at the Company's request, from the market close at approximately 4:00 PM EST on October 15, 2020 (the "Ex-Distribution Date") until after closing of the Arrangement.

The Arrangement will become effective at 12:01 AM PST on October 22, 2020 (the "Payable Date"). As promptly as practicable after the transaction is effective on the Payable Date, the Company's transfer agent (Computershare Trust Company of Canada) will deliver the securities to registered shareholders as at the record date of October 16, 2020 (the "Record Date"), subject to the terms and conditions of the transaction.

The return of capital transaction consists of a distribution of securities (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold Corp., Rise Gold Corp. and Tethyan Resource Corp. ("Tethyan") to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis. If the proposed acquisition by Adriatic Metals plc ("Adriatic") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tethyan is completed prior to the Arrangement, then Southern Arc will distribute the ordinary shares of Adriatic in place of the common shares of Tethyan to the shareholders of Southern Arc on a pro-rata basis.

Further details of the proposed return of capital transaction are described in the Company's management proxy circular dated August 21, 2020 and related materials, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Southern Arc

Southern Arc is a Canadian company focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Southern Arc's management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships. More information is available at www.southernarcminerals.com or by email at info@southernarcminerals.com

Southern Arc Contact

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1490

Email: info@southernarcminerals.com

Cautionary Note

