Quebec Precious Metals Corporation:Reminder - Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, October 8, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual and special general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and also on QPM's web site.

Due to the public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company is conducting a virtual meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Instead, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by registering at the following link:

https://ca1se.voxco.com/SE/?st=imZLd8veiGiA3fn7w9CTxqnnmMuUgc9ATUXqXGckU%2FE%3D

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions. A Shareholder will not be able to attend the meeting without first registering on the link indicated above. To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in by 09:45 a.m..

(Eastern time) on October 20, 2020.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact: Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)

accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609725/Quebec-Precious-Metals-CorporationReminder--Annual-and-Special-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders