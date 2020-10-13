Southern Arc Amends Plan of Arrangement

Vancouver, October 13, 2020 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces that it has amended its previously disclosed plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") in order to retain all of the warrants that the Company holds in the capital of Japan Gold Corp. (the "Warrants"). All other distributions under the proposed return of capital transaction under the Plan of Arrangement will remain unchanged with shareholders expected to receive their pro-rata share of Southern Arc's common shares of Japan Gold Corp., Adriatic Metals plc and Rise Gold Corp. (collectively the "Transaction Shares").

Southern Arc has a significant U.S. shareholder base and wishes to treat all of its shareholders equally. After further consulting with its advisors, the Company has confirmed that the Warrants cannot be distributed to U.S. shareholders under applicable securities laws and as a result the Company has determined not to proceed with the distribution of the Warrants to any of the shareholders of the Company. The exercise prices of the Warrants are higher than the current market price of the common shares of Japan Gold Corp., so the Warrants do not provide any immediate value to Southern Arc shareholders. The Company has determined that the best way to enhance shareholder value for all of the Southern Arc shareholders is to retain the Warrants with a view to exercising or transferring them where permitted, in the future.

As previously disclosed, trading in the shares of the Company will be halted, at the Company's request, at the market close at approximately 4:00 PM EST on October 15, 2020 until after closing of the Plan of Arrangement.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

